BIDDEFORD — The owner of Nubble Books has announced he plans to shutter the store later this summer.

The bookstore, located at Biddeford Crossing, offers a wide array of fiction and non-fiction titles as well as an assortment of gifts, games, puzzles, and more. It is one of the few remaining book stores in York County.

Nubble Books will likely close at the end of July, said owner Jon Platt on Saturday. He said the 10-week shutdown of retail businesses in Maine prompted the closure of the business. He declined further comment.

Most retail businesses, unless deemed essential, were closed through an executive order of Gov Janet Mills in the latter part of March due to coronavirus concerns. They were allowed to re-open June 1.

A sale is ongoing at Nubble Books, and in a Facebook posting, Platt urged customers to use gift certificate and credit slips, and thanked the staff, customers and community for their support over the past 20 years.

