Maine has a ton of quaint downtowns, and if they can difficult to distinguish in photos, each has its own unique character. See if you can recognize these cities and towns by their main drags.
ANSWERS: 1. Camden, 2. Hallowell, 3. Waterville, 4. Auburn, 5. Augusta, 6. Bath, 7. Farmington, 8. Saco, 9. Greenville 10. Bar Harbor
