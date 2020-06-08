John Albert Lavigne 1943 – 2020 HARPSWELL – John Albert Lavigne, 76, of Harpswell died Monday June 1 at his home. He was born in Brunswick on June 9, 1943. He was the son of the late Lionel (Ginger) and Myrtle Alexander Lavigne. He is survived by his wife, Lorna Litchfield Hobby Lavigne. He is also survived by his three children, Michelle and her husband Jeffrey Peacock of Freeport, Debra and her partner Scott Paiement of Brunswick and Eric of Bowdoin; three stepchildren, Gordon Hobby Jr of Lisbon Falls, Patricia Javadi and her husband Jeremy of Wellesley, Mass., and Cynthia Ortiz and her husband Nixon of Livermore Falls; his sister Marilyn and her husband Fredrick Brad Sprague of Bowdoin and twin sister Shirley, wife of the late Leroy Timblin of Topsham; nine grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101 st Airborne Division stationed in Germany. After his discharge from the Army, he worked with his father in his store (Ginger’s on the Harpswell Road) where they also processed many deer during hunting season. He had been a part time Deputy Sheriff and worked in many different capacities. In the mid-70s, he and his former wife formed an insulation company, Insulation Systems, which is now run by their son, Eric. He loved animals and his three dogs, especially Lucy, brought him companionship and great comfort. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was often found fishing at many random streams, ponds and lakes or just exploring the country in his Jeep or motorcycle. He loved to spend time with friends and family and had a wonderful zest for life. His humor and infectious smile will be sadly missed by many! We will always love you John Lavigne; a father, a brother, a husband and many more. God Bless You!! Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 9 , from 5-7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A private funeral service will be held. Due to restrictions attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations may be in place to meet state mandates. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stet sonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Maine’s Youth Fish and Game Association PO Box 337 Stillwater, ME 04489 or at [email protected] game.org or: American Heart Association 51 US Rt. 1, Suite M Scarborough, ME 04074

