Memphis Lighting Livestream

7 p.m. June 12. Cadenza Facebook page.

Cadenza in Freeport isn’t able to welcome audiences inside the venue just yet but is hosting local blues act Memphis Lightning, and you can stream the show on Friday night. The Topsham-based act is a family affair featuring father and son duo Darren “Big Red” and Darren “Lil Bluesman” Thiboutot, as well as Rick “Slow Driver” McLennan. Donations will be accepted during the show and will go directly to the band.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: