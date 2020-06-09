Memphis Lighting Livestream
7 p.m. June 12. Cadenza Facebook page.
Cadenza in Freeport isn’t able to welcome audiences inside the venue just yet but is hosting local blues act Memphis Lightning, and you can stream the show on Friday night. The Topsham-based act is a family affair featuring father and son duo Darren “Big Red” and Darren “Lil Bluesman” Thiboutot, as well as Rick “Slow Driver” McLennan. Donations will be accepted during the show and will go directly to the band.
