Cooper 2019 football coach of year
Bonny Eagle High School teacher and varsity football coach Kevin Cooper has been named 2019 Coach of the Year by the Maine State Football Coaches Association.
Cooper has coached the Scots to seven state titles.
Parade scrubbed
The town’s annual parade won’t happen this year.
“Due to COVID-19 concerns for public health, the 2020 Buxton Community Parade has been canceled,” Town Clerk John Myers wrote in an email to parade participants.
Myers, parade organizer, is looking forward to the revival of the parade in 2021, when the town marks its 250th anniversary. It’s the sestercentennial.
Meds disposal at police department
If you need to dispose of unwanted or unused medications, a drop box is located at Buxton Police Department, 185 Portland Road.
For more information call 929-5151
