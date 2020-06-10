Candidate is a ‘change-maker’

To the editor,

I’ve had the privilege of knowing Gia Drew, personally and professionally, for almost 10 years. Gia is a constant change-maker, focusing much of her advocacy on behalf of Maine’s youth as Camp Director for the New Leaders Project Summer Camp for LGBTQ+ and allied teens, promoting access to quality health care as a member of MaineCare’s Advisory Committee, and training employers across the state – Kennebunk included – in best practices around HR policies.

Her work has taken her from hearing rooms in the state capitol in Augusta to rural communities in Aroostook County and into the lives of countless Mainers whose access to healthcare and education have forever changed since working with Gia. I count myself lucky to be among those people whose rights and access have improved because of Gia Drew.

As a former teacher and coach, Gia’s run for office is a continuation of her drive for building inclusive environments where everyone can succeed. Gia is a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and gender equity, which in turn benefits small businesses, economies, communities, and more. In fact, Gia was recently endorsed by the Victory Fund which ranks and supports LGBTQ+ candidates across the country.

Her candidacy is historic as she would be the first openly transgender person elected to the Maine’s House of Representatives. The visibility of Gia’s campaign is impactful for anyone who is part of or connected to the LGBTQ+ community and shows that being transgender does not have to be a barrier to success, but a dynamic asset to guarantee that Maine continues to be The Way Life Should Be for everyone, LGBTQ+ or otherwise.

I firmly believe that Gia is the best candidate to represent House District 9 in Augusta; she has spent her career advocating for vulnerable populations who ordinarily wouldn’t have a seat at the table. Her candidacy is no different, and gives hope to other transgender people like me firmly believe that all Mainers benefit when we uplift our neighbors.

Shane Diamond

Portland

Demonstrations were historic event

To the editor,

The sight of 150 citizens lying down on the street for nearly nine minutes in front of Kennebunk Town Hall last Wednesday – and approximately 400 for the Friday evening demonstration – as traffic was stopped by officials while names were read of men and women of color who have died at the hands of police was an historic event.

That the citizens were joined by Kennebunk Police Chief Robert MacKenzie, Select Board Chair Blake Baldwin and Town Manager Michael Pardue along with Kennebunkport Police Chief Craig Sanford and Town Manager Laurie Smith gives immutable witness to the struggle of Americans who have outlived the failure of all their hopes – and yet still hope for justice and equality.

Chief MacKenzie said: “The members of the Kennebunk Police Department are committed to working with all citizens of our community in the delivery of police services, raising the quality of life for all.” Town manager Pardue affirmed: “We will never let you down.”

Select Board Chairman Baldwin spoke of one of the first principles articulated in the Declaration of Independence, that of equality for the citizens.

Rachel Flint McGlashan, organizer of this Stand in Solidarity Against Racism demonstrations summed it up: “People across the country are standing up, saying it has to stop. No more, it has to stop.”

Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan journalist wrote of these human struggles for justice and equality: “No history is mute. No matter how much they burn it, break it, and lie about it, human history refuses to shut its mouth. Despite deafness and ignorance, the time that was continues to tick inside the time that is. Memory is in the air we breathe, and from the air it breathes us.”

The next demonstration by citizens should be to vote in the July primary and the national election Tuesday, Nov. 3. Kennebunk’s user friendly town clerk, Merton Brown, has made it very easy to vote simply by submitting a request for ballots to be mailed to registered voters.

The positive energy generated in Kennebunk and across the nation this week gives some hope.

“Though we live in a world that dreams of ending

that always seems about to give in

something that will not acknowledge conclusion

insists that we forever begin.”

-Irish poet, Brendan Kennelly in his poem “Begin”

Robert Lyons

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.