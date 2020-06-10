MERRIMAC – James Boyd Young, 49, husband of Karen J. (Roy) Young, passed away June 8, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with his loving family by his side.Born in Belfast, Maine, he was the son of Boyd Young and Penelope (Bartlett) Young. He was raised in Searsmont, Maine and was a graduate of Belfast High School, Class of 1988. He attended St. Joseph College in Standish, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. After college, he refereed many high school and college basketball games. James loved all sports and coached youth baseball, soccer and basketball, including umpiring baseball. He received the IAABO #130 Courage Award and it was later named the Jim Young Courage Award in his honor. A determined and courageous man, he enjoyed working on his home and yard and had the perfectly manicured lawn. A devoted husband, father and son, he will always be a cherished member of his family and community. James will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and by his cat Mona and Coco the dog.In addition to his wife Karen of 24 years and his mother, he is survived by his children, Griffin B. Young and Hilary E. Young, both of Merrimac; his sister, Lynn (Young) Kelley and her husband Frank of Saco; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father.Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m., at the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning in Locust Grove Cemetery, 2 Locust Grove Road, Merrimac at 11 a.m.,Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or http://www.comeaufuneral.com.Donations may be made in his memory to The Heather Abbott Foundation181 Bellevue Avenue #407,Newport, RI 02840.

