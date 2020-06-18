Gil Mark Robert 1964 – 2020 BOWDOIN – Gil Mark Robert, 56, of Bowdoin, passed away on June 4, 2020, in Brunswick. Gil was born, in Brunswick on March 30, 1964, to Roger P. Sr. and Hope (Timmons) Robert. He loved soccer and was very competitive in school. He graduated from Mt. Ararat. Gil liked going to Popham Beach for walks and absolutely loved the Florida Gators and the Dallas Cowboys. He was an extremely hard worker and worked right up to the last month of his illness. He worked as an autobody technician all his life; first at Robert’s Auto Center in Bowdoinham and his last (current) job at Sanford’s Autobody in West Bath. Gil was an incredibly good brother, friend, and husband and would do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed. Gil was predeceased by his parents and his baby brother, Daniel Robert. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Robert, his brothers, Roger R. Robert Jr. “Ron” and wife Kim, David Robert and wife Rochelle Robert, Shawn Robert, and Paul Robert and his partner Heather Small, his sister, Cathleen Robert-Rice, his stepbrother, Alan Pomerleau and wife Michelle, Andy Martin and wife Shannon, Jay Martin and wife Danielle of Leesville, Calif., and Leisha Martin of Buffalo, N.Y. Services will be a Bayview Cemetery, in Bowdoinham, on Saturday at 12 p.m., noon, followed immediately by a celebration of Gil’s life at 555 Bay Road, in Bowdoinham. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com.

