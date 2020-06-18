BRUNSWICK – Reginald “Reg” Hannaford, 88, of Brunswick, passed away quietly at home on Saturday, June 13, 2020..He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pauline “Tinker” Hannaford; his six children, Elizabeth Beraha, Priscilla Dorrance, Chris Hannaford, Peter Hannaford, Susannah Hannaford, Abby Hannaford-Ricardi; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as his sister Louise Ford of Springvale, and brother James Hannaford of South Hiram.Reg was born in 1932 in Portland to Frederick and Helen (Usher) Hannaford. The family moved to South Hiram in 1948 where his parents ran a florist business “Riverside Greenhouse”. After graduating from Fryeburg Academy (1950), Reg left Maine to attend Harvard College (A.B. in 1956; MEd 1961). While a student at Harvard, Reg met his future wife and developed what would become a lifelong passion for teaching and learning. He carried out post-graduate study at New College, Oxford University in England (B.Litt 1963) as well as doctoral work at Harvard University (1969-1972).Reg taught at both the secondary and collegiate level. He was an inspirational teacher and is remembered by his students for his intellectual rigor and also for his compassion. His first teaching position was at the Oakwood Friends School in Poughkeepsie, NY (1956-1961) where he taught English and, outside of the classroom, became an advocate for social justice. In 1963 he joined the faculty at Bowdoin College as an assistant professor and taught Middle English until 1970. Reg spent hours rebuilding the exterior and interior of an old farm house on Durham Road. A growing interest in Judaism and socialism led Reg to accept faculty positions in Israel, where he taught first on sabbatical at Tel Aviv University (1968-1969) and later at the University of Haifa (1972-1975). During much of this period the family lived at Kibbutz Mishmar HaEmek, Israel.Reg’s return to Maine in 1975 was accompanied by a switch to Classics. He taught Latin and Greek, first at Edward Little High School in Auburn and then at Portland High School (1986-1998) before joining the faculty at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, where he taught until his retirement in 2011. Although he discovered his love of Classics in midlife, Reg was a voracious scholar and teacher all his life. During the summers Reg organized countless summer programs for the Maine Humanities Council on topics as diverse as the Constitution, the Bible, and George Orwell’s 1984. He was active in the Classical Association of New England (CANE), and taught for many years at the CANE Summer Institute at Dartmouth College. In 1993, Reg received the Barlow-Beach Award for Distinguished Service from CANE (their most prestigious award), awarded each year for “exceptional service to the classics in New England”.Reg finally retired in 2011 (at the age of 78!). In the years that followed he and Tinker traveled extensively, spent time with their children and grandchildren, worked on their garden, enjoyed going to music and theater events, and were active in Temple Beth El in Augusta and Congregation Beth Israel in Bath.There will be no public memorial service due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of the synagogues, CANE or CHANS Hospice

Guest Book