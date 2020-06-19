Norma (Joyce) Baldic Maroon, age 86, of Scarborough, Maine, died at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on June 9, 2020, following a brief illness.

Norma was born in Dry Mills/Gray, Maine on July 18, 1933. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Lorena M. (Clapprood) Baldic formerly of Oakland, Maine, and Mesa, Arizona. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Monmouth, Maine.

Norma attended elementary schools in Monmouth and Oakland, Maine, and was a graduate of Milton LaForest Williams High School in Oakland, Class of 1951. As a child she enjoyed “helping” her father who was employed by the Maine State Fish Hatchery in Monmouth, which ultimately closed down during World War II. She was a homemaker most of her life except for a few brief years of employment with C. F. Hathaway, American Automobile Association, Gibson Greeting Cards, and Discount Martin Office Supplies.

Norma married John R. Maroon of Waterville, Maine, on Oct. 12, 1957, at Saint Joseph’s Maronite Catholic Church in Waterville. They lived in Winslow prior to moving to Scarborough in 1971. She was a member of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough.

Norma enjoyed her home and time spent with family and friends. During 1980-90, she custom designed bridal and First Communion veils. Crafting was a hobby that Norma enjoyed. Most importantly, she cherished precious moments spent with her grandchildren who loved to “make things with ‘Sittoo’” (Arabic for grandmother), carrying on her husband’s Lebanese family heritage.

Norma and John have spent many winter seasons in Florida. She shared her interest in crafting by teaching a class, which she named “The Crafting Connection,” in her Florida community.

Surviving are: her loving husband, John, of 63 years; son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Terry, son, David and significant other, Karen Mokarzel; and grandchildren Tyler, Zachary, and Rachel. Also surviving is her sister, Beverly B. Libby of Oakland, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Marcia B. Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U..S Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough, Maine.

