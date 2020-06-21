Munjoy Hill is a hilltop neighborhood by the sea with a diverse community of businesses, artisans, theaters and of course, it’s crown jewel – the Eastern Promenade, Munjoy Hill’s seaside front yard where people from all over Portland take in the incredible views of Casco Bay.

This featured home lives larger than its square footage—no space is wasted on stairwells or extra hallways. The condo faces southeast, with sunlight streaming into the main living area and onto the private deck through oversized, triple-pane windows from dawn to late afternoon. Cooks will love the well-appointed kitchen with Miele, Wolf and Subzero appliances. The two bedrooms each have an ensuite bathroom with a powder room in the common space. A raised den or office creates a bit of privacy.

Highlights This 1,550 SF, single-level home has high ceilings, oversized windows, deeded garage parking and is right at the top of Munjoy Hill, Portland’s best oceanside neighborhood

The open-plan kitchen, living and dining area is filled with natural light and flows onto a private deck; each bedroom has an ensuite bathroom

The condo association prides itself on excellent maintenance services and art-filled public spaces.

The building is known for the construction quality: energy efficient systems, the highest end finishes, triple pane windows and serious sound attenuation.

This condo is designed for everyday life with a mudroom to manage outdoor gear, a laundry room with space to fold, an ample pantry plus a dedicated workspace. Residents have deeded on-site garage parking, along with a shared dog wash and basement workshop.

118 Congress St. sits right atop the Hill, only one block up from the iconic Portland Observatory. Developed in 2013 by the NewHeight Group, 118 Congress was built to house the developers’ own ideal living space in downtown Portland.

This is a home built to last in a neighborhood with deep roots.

Unit 204 at 118 Congress St. is listed at $989,000 by Elise Loschiavo of Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact Elise at 207-358-9881 or at [email protected].

