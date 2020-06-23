St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Quinton Gerard Bilodeau, born June 4 to Alyssa St. Pierre and Devin Bilodeau of Lewiston. Grandparents are Misty St. Pierre-Gallant and Scott Gallant of Gray, Annette Stevens of Westbrook and the late Reginald St. Pierre. Great-grandparents are Roberts Guptill of Gray, Nancy Harris of Freeport, Norman Bilodeau and Diane Staples, both of Lewiston.

Mid Coast Hospital

Brynn Lucille Mansfield, born June 12 to Kayla Lee (Merrill) and Tyler Cary Mansfield of Bowdoin. Grandparents are Jerry Merrill and Rachel Carter and Cary and Lynn Mansfield, all of Durham, and Stacey and Eric Manseau of Lunenburg, Massachusetts. Great-grandparents are Reginald and Cheri Webber of Harpswell, Archie Merrill of Durham, Richard and Jan Byron of Townsend, Massachusetts, and Wanda and Cary Mansfield of Lunenburg, Massachusetts.

Amelia Paige Wood, born June 12 to Jade and Scott Wood of Dresden. Grandparents are Roxanne and Dave Renfro of Wiscasset, and Donna Woodard of Farmingdale.

Felix Ernest Charest, born June 16 to Nicole Lynn (Morin) and Roger Paul Charest of Farmingdale. Grandparents are Neal Morin of Lewiston, and Ernest and Claudette Charest of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Roger Charest of Lewiston and Jeanne Cote of Auburn.

