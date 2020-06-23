BIDDEFORD

The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center (BCHC) is seeking nominations for the 2020 annual Biddeford Hall of Fame, a program that recognizes and celebrates the citizens of Biddeford or nonresidents who have contributed to the history, heritage and culture of the city or the world at large in a significant way.

Winners will be inducted at a ceremony tentatively set at noon Oct. 3. While the induction event has traditionally been held at the La Kermesse Festival, initiated by Biddeford Hall of Famer Joe Plamondon to celebrate Biddeford’s ethnic histories, the ceremony, this year, will be moved due to the cancellation of the festival.

“We are very excited to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of those connected with the community. It’s important to remember where we came from and how far we can go,” said Diane Cyr, BCHC board president. “It’s great to be able to share some of the stories, the people and events, that make Biddeford what it is today – a better place to live and work – with the community and relatives of those being honored. BCHC is proud to host this event and hopes to make this a special celebration for everyone involved.”

Nominations should be sent in on the official nomination forms available on the BCHC website, although any application will be considered. Nomination forms will also be available at the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce, McArthur Library, Biddeford City Hall and at the Heart of Biddeford. Deadline for submissions is July 16.

Nominations that were submitted last year, but not selected, will also be considered along with this year’s nominations. Voting, which is conducted by the Hall of Fame (HOF) Committee, composed of members of the BCHC and the Biddeford Historical Society, the mayor, and members of the public, will take into consideration the significance of a nominee’s ethnic background. People may nominate themselves.

Inductees are featured prominently in a display at the Biddeford City Hall Council Chambers, which is open to the public for viewing during business hours.

Immediately following the induction ceremony, there will be a reception for family and friends of inductees and others. Representatives of BCHC will be present for those interested in learning more about the organization and its other programs serving the community and will answer any questions about getting involved.

To nominate someone for the Biddeford Hall of Fame, submit no more than two pages of text along with the nomination form to: BCHC, c/o Diane Cyr, PO Box 896, Biddeford, ME 04005-0896 or email documents to [email protected] Documents may also be submitted via the website at www.BiddefordCulturalandHeritageCenter.org or submitted to any BCHC Board member or HOF Committee Member. For more information, please feel free to contact BCHC President Diane Cyr at 283-3993.

KENNEBUNK

In 1820, Maine split from Massachusetts to become its own state. Three months later, on June 24, 1820, the town of Wells also split in two, with the new town of Kennebunk becoming the first town to be established in the new state. To celebrate the 200th anniversary of these events, the Brick Store Museum is hosting several virtual events and programs to mark the occasion.

On Wednesday, Kennebunk’s Bicentennial Day, the Museum is hosting a virtual Evening of Celebration. The event will include a champagne toast; the Distance Challenge Virtual Race Kick Off; a lecture on the history of Wells & Kennebunk in 1820; and the unveiling of a special historic weathervane. Free admission, though registration is required to receive invitation with instructions to join the virtual event. Register via www.brickstoremuseum.org.

The Bicentennial Distance Challenge is a virtual run/walk/bike that asks participants to travel an historic 7-mile distance to celebrate local history, and support our history organizations the Brick Store Museum and the Historical Society of Wells-Ogunquit, as well as other cultural nonprofits in Wells and Kennebunk impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration for the race is $35 per person, and $10 for children under 16. The race kicks off Thursday and can be completed anytime before Oct. 17. Every participant receives a commemorative bib number to wear during their race; a short history of Wells and Kennebunk; race tips; and cast participant medal during the Virtual Finish Line event in October. Registration is via Runsignup.com, and can be reached via www.brickstoremuseum.org.

For those looking to plant a memory this year, the Museum is running the Bicentennial Tree Project, which invites families to purchase tree seeds at the Museum to plant and watch grow into the future.

The Museum is offering two Tree Seed Kits from which to choose: the stately American Elm, which used to be a plentiful tree in Kennebunk before Dutch Elm disease wiped them out in the 1970s (it is also the tree on Kennebunk’s Town Seal); and the Paper Birch tree, historic in Maine for its use by the Wabanaki in canoe-making. Tree Kits are $25, with $20 of that amount being a donation to support the Brick Store Museum’s mission of education, preservation, and community access to our shared history.

Kits can be purchased online at www.brickstoremuseum.org or by calling 985-4802.

WELLS

Wells Public Library has reopened for curbside pickup only at 1434 Post Road, and continues to offer many online programs.

Curbside pickup hours are from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Items may be requested through the online catalog, by sending an email to [email protected], or by calling the library at 646-8181.

Online children’s and teen programs include:

• Kids and Teen Summer Reading Program: Imagine Your Story, running through Aug. 15 for ages 3 Grade 4. Register online or via telephone and receive a bag with prizes and instructions on how to participate. Events happening online all summer.

Tweens and teens entering grades 5-12 are invited to register online or over the phone. Learn how to earn more entries into the grand prize drawing from your YA Reading Log.

Lego Challenge is offered at noon Mondays through Aug. 1. Check out the library’s website or Facebook every Monday to find out the week’s challenge. Participants are invited to build and work on master creations with Legos all week long. Send a picture of your final product to Jade at [email protected] by Thursday evening, and all photos will be posted on Facebook. All ages welcome.

• Summer Story Time on Facebook will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Children will be engaged in stories, songs, games and dancing with their favorite librarians. Check in each week to see what location in the town of Wells the librarians are performing in.

Crafty Kids on Facebook: 3D Rainbow will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday to make a 3D Rainbow from kits to be available Tuesday-Thursday at the back door of the library during open hours. The following materials will be needed : 1 piece of black construction paper, 1 strip each of 1”x9” construction paper in 7 different colors, 14 cotton balls, glue and chalk (optional). Tune in to the Wells Public Library’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. Thursday for a live demonstration of how to make the craft.

• For adults, a Conversational French Language Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for an informal approach to practicing or relearning French via Zoom. And, Fiber Arts will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday to show off your latest knitting creation, get tips on your crochet technique, and just chat with old friends and make some new ones. Email Anne at [email protected] to get your Zoom link invitation. All ages & levels of ability are encouraged to join us for ideas, inspiration and lively conversation.

For more details, call Anne Mosey at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

PORTLAND

Like so many other traditional gatherings, the Portland Diocese Annual Silver & Gold Anniversary Mass will go virtual in 2020.

The Mass, which serves as a celebration of milestone anniversaries and the goodness and blessings of Christian marriage, will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday with the Bishop Robert Deeley officiating the live-streamed service from the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland on www.portlanddiocese.org/online-Mass and www.facebook.com/PortlandCathedral.

Due to the restrictions on the size of large group gatherings, the annual Mass will not be an in-person event but is being offered for livestream participation only.

Couples who are celebrating major milestone anniversaries of 25 years, 40 years, and 50 or more years in 2020 may register, but all are encouraged to participate. Registration is open at www.portlanddiocese.org/olff/silver-gold-mass.

The live-streamed Mass does provide the opportunity to explore new ways to honor those celebrating anniversaries as each couple may register to be included in the downloadable commemorative program and submit a picture of themselves from their wedding day or present day for inclusion in a special slideshow.

