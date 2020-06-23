NEW YORK — Major League Baseball gives players’ association 60-game schedule, games to start July 23 or 24. Players agreed to report to training camp on July 1.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles