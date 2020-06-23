NEW YORK — Major League Baseball gives players’ association 60-game schedule, games to start July 23 or 24. Players agreed to report to training camp on July 1.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Saudi Arabia limits number of people for annual Hajj
-
Sports
With all that’s going on, is the rush to play this year really worth it?
-
Sports
Major League Baseball players agree to report training starting July 1
-
American Journal
Westbrook police welcome discussions on systemic racism
-
Nation & World
Court rejects retrial for former Mainer in notorious 1994 New Jersey rape, murder
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.