The Maine Forest Service announced Tuesday that it has suspended its online burn permit system because of the dry weather.
A lack of rain has increased the risk of wildfire, contributing to an abnormally high number of fires this season, said Maine Forest Service spokesman Jim Britt. As a result, the service has stopped issuing the online open burn permits needed to conduct outdoor burning of brush and debris “until the state sees an adequate level of precipitation,” he said.
The service is urging Maine fire chiefs and town forest wardens to consider suspending already written open burning permits.
Campfire permits are still available at this time. Campfires on a property owner’s land do not require permits.
