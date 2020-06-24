It has been an honor to serve as state senator for residents of Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth and Pownal for the last four years. I’m proud of my work on behalf of my constituents and the people of Maine. Working with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, I have helped lead initiatives to restore our public health nursing service, enact new safeguards for Maine’s environment, and pass ground-breaking legislation to address the threat of climate change and promote clean energy jobs.

Today, as I reflect on the challenges we face in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, I feel compelled to think about the next legislative session and who might be best equipped to serve as my successor representing the people of our communities. That’s why I’m enthusiastically endorsing Mattie Daughtry in the Democratic primary to serve in the Maine Senate.

Mattie works hard, and she listens well. She grew up here; she cares deeply about her neighbors. She brings a thoughtful approach and positive energy to every task. Mattie has solid experience and a demonstrated record of success in two areas that are crucial for Maine’s recovery from the impacts of the pandemic: education policy and small business.

As a member of the Maine House of Representatives for the last eight years, Mattie has been a successful leader on education policy. She has taken on tough fights to increase access to college and she has been able to change Maine’s tax code to enable more students to have their burdensome student loan debts forgiven.

Because of the pandemic, Maine schools will face daunting challenges for years to come. Mattie has the instincts, knowledge, commitment, and experience to work with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to help our schools and education system meet and overcome these challenges. She will be a champion for our kids and their schools.

As a successful small business owner, Mattie also has the experience we need in the State House to help craft policies that will help our small businesses recover from the “sheltering in place” policies that have been necessary to help protect Maine lives and livelihoods. Small businesses are the lifeblood for our communities and Maine’s economy, which is why the Maine Senate needs more small business champions like Mattie Daughtry.

With Mattie as our next Senator, I am confident we will have someone who will help Maine bounce back and grow strong again in a post-COVID world.

Whether you vote in person on July 14 or you vote by absentee ballot beforehand, please choose Mattie Daughtry to become the next state senator for Senate District 24. I have seen her in action, and I know she will be a State Senator that will make our communities proud.

Everett “Brownie” Carson is the outgoing State Senator representing District 24 — Brunswick, Freeport, Harpswell, North Yarmouth and Pownal — in the Maine Legislature.

