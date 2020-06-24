A 69-year-old Harrison man died in a single-car crash near his home Tuesday afternoon.
Jerry Brill had just left his home and was driving on Naples Road when his car went off the road and roll onto its roof. Brill may have experienced a medical issue that caused him to lose control of his car, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of 505 Naples Road.
Brill, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The state Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.
Police also continue to investigate the crash.
