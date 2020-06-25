Dr. Theodore “Ted” Namm, 77, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020, at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Dr. Namm was a professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. From 1969 – 1972 he was a faculty member at St. Francis College in Biddeford, Maine, which is now the University of New England.

A full obituary, and online guestbook, are available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com

