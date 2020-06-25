With absentee ballots now available from the town clerk or secretary of state, please join me in supporting two very well-qualified candidates for the Falmouth Town Council, Ted Asherman and Peter LaFond.
Ted is vice chair of the council and is running for reelection. His financial background as a retired certified public accountant at BerryDunn will serve Falmouth well as we deal with fiscal challenges ahead.
Peter is a former assistant attorney general for Maine, where he worked primarily on natural resource issues. In Falmouth, he is chair of the Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee, which recently helped finalize a contract to install solar panels on the town landfill.
Please vote for Ted and Peter on or before July 14.
Daniel Hildreth
Falmouth
