My name is Hans Hansen. My wife and I built a 25-acre business park at South Gorham Crossing. As part of this business park, a medical facility, a daycare and Cumberland Farms have been developed. In addition, three mixed-use lots, 12 senior house lots and walking trails with rest areas have been approved by the town Planning Board.

At the intersection of routes 22 and 114, 20,000 cars and trucks drive through per day, according to the 2012 traffic study by the Maine Turnpike Authority. In addition, the town of Gorham is planning for an additional 2,000 or so new buildings and housing units, which will increase the traffic in this area.

A bypass is needed to make it much safer and alleviate the traffic congestion going through this intersection. My wife and I are 100% behind the bypass.

Hans Hansen

Gorham

