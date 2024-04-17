I am writing to give my opinion on “Mainewhile: Climate change imperils even our pancake syrup,” April 10. For quite a while I have been very aware of issues involving climate change. To me it is a very real issue and threat and I believe more needs to be done about it. There are people, however, that don’t believe in climate change or don’t think it’s a threat. I think that articles like this serve an important role; they aren’t writing about the major issues that have global effects that some people may find easier to ignore, they instead make it more personal, showing how climate change will affect small things in our everyday lives that will be harder for some people to ignore.

Remy Buxton

Falmouth

