Comedy
Friday 4/19
Matt Braunger: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Wednesday 4/24
Improv Comedy Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Jimmy Carr: 9:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $36.50-$56.50. 16-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 4/26
Doug Key: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Todd Barry: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
“Maine Made” local comedy: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 4/27
“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 4/28
“ConStruct, the Art of Assemblage”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 4/30
“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Through 5/3
“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 5/18
Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 5/25
Paula Tognarelli Collection: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 5/30
“Lens and Light”: Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. firstlightcc.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 4/19
“Born to be Wild” (2011): Rated G, 10:30 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Friday 4/19 & Sunday 4/21
“Nostalghia” (1983): 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
“Inundation District” (2023): 6 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 4/20
“The People’s Joker”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Sunday 4/21
“Onward” (2020): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. nomadmaine.com
Monday 4/22
“The Lorax” (2012): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration encouraged. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Wednesday 4/24
“Citizen Kane” (1941): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
“In the Heat of the Night” (1967): 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Thursday 4/25
“Hercules” (2014): 4:30 p.m., Mills Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Polar Loop, Brunswick. Free. calendar.bowdoin.edu
Friday 4/26
Earth Day Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com
“Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.
Music
Friday 4/19
Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
Jeffrey Martin; Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Silver Heels; The Crowded Table; Bradley Copper Kettle: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
LaMP: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $26 advance, $31 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Saturday 4/20
Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Chris Smither: Proceeds benefit Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. $30 advance, $35 at door, $10 students and children. ticketstripe.com/smither
Badfish: Sublime tribute band, 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Marielle Kraft; Honeysuckle: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $18 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Red Eye Flight Crew: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 4/21
Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Tom Petty: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15, free under 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Royal River Chorus: 2 p.m., Islands Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island. Free. facebook.com/IslandsCommunityChurchMaine
Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 3 p.m., Bowdoin Chapel, 14 North Campus Drive, Brunswick. calendar.bowdoin.edu
Iba Mahr; Phil Watkis; Catcha Vibe: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $16 advance, $21 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Robbie Fulks; Patty Larkin: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Monday 4/22
Gustaf: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Tuesday 4/23
Neil Byrne: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. maineirish.com
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28 advance, $32 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Nick Waterhouse; Ben Pirani Trio: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $20 at door. space538.org
Wednesday 4/24
Hildaland: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $26 at door. thehillarts.me
Thursday 4/25
Leslie Odom Jr.: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$150. portlandovations.org
Cheryl Wheeler: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Happy Folk: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.
Neon Trees: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Weird Phishes: Radiohead-Phish mashup, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $11. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 4/26
Jason Anderson: 7 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $10 advance, pay-what-you-can at door. nomadmaine.com
Dirty Cello: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org
Heather Maloney; High Tea: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $20 advance, $25 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org
Adam Doyle: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$45. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Benjamin Tod; Lost Dog Street Band: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
A Band Beyond Description: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 4/19
“Blueberries, Broadway and Brian”: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Registration required online or at 781-4460. oceanviewrc.com
“Shterna and the Lost Voice”: Crankie show with live music, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org
Friday 4/19 & Saturday 4/20
“Murder at the Pie Auction”: Dinner and theater, 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $28. meetinghousearts.org
Saturday 4/20
“Citizens’ Shame and Hope in the Time of Genocide”: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door. mayostreetarts.org
“High Society 2”: Burlesque and comedy, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10-$30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Through 4/21
“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 seniors and ages 12 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
Thursday 4/25
“Poli Pop”: 10 a.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $8. Ages 3-8. portlandovations.org
Thursday 4/25 & Friday 4/26
“Keeping it Inn”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $34 at door. thehillarts.me
Friday 4/26 & Saturday 4/27
“The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $10, $5 children. acompanyofgirls.org
Through 4/27
“Three on a Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 4/28
“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org
Through 5/5
“Tumacho”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. April 24, 2 p.m. May 5, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.