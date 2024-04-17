Irish musician Neil Byrne of the band Celtic Thunder will perform at the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Get tickets at maineirish.com. Contributed / Maine Irish Heritage Center

Comedy

Friday 4/19

Matt Braunger: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Wednesday 4/24

Improv Comedy Showcase: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Jimmy Carr: 9:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $36.50-$56.50. 16-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 4/26

Doug Key: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Todd Barry: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

“Maine Made” local comedy: 9:30 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 4/27

“The Portland Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 4/28

“ConStruct, the Art of Assemblage”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

“Maine Moods”: Deena S. Ball, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Through 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 5/18

Brita Holmquist; Lynn Sisler; Sarah Steedman: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 5/25

Paula Tognarelli Collection: Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 5/30

“Lens and Light”: Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. firstlightcc.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 4/19

“Born to be Wild” (2011): Rated G, 10:30 a.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Friday 4/19 & Sunday 4/21

“Nostalghia” (1983): 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

“Inundation District” (2023): 6 p.m. Friday, noon Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Saturday 4/20

“The People’s Joker”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Sunday 4/21

“Onward” (2020): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. Free. nomadmaine.com

Monday 4/22

“The Lorax” (2012): Rated PG, 3 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration encouraged. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Wednesday 4/24

“Citizen Kane” (1941): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

“In the Heat of the Night” (1967): 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Thursday 4/25

“Hercules” (2014): 4:30 p.m., Mills Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Polar Loop, Brunswick. Free. calendar.bowdoin.edu

Friday 4/26

Earth Day Maine Outdoor Film Festival: 7 p.m., Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com

“Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Movie Discussion Group: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Register at patten.lib.me.us.

Music

Friday 4/19

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $25 advance, $30 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

Jeffrey Martin; Reed Foehl: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Silver Heels; The Crowded Table; Bradley Copper Kettle: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

LaMP: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $26 advance, $31 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Saturday 4/20

Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Chris Smither: Proceeds benefit Midcoast New Mainers Group and Oasis Free Clinics, 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St.  $30 advance, $35 at door, $10 students and children. ticketstripe.com/smither

Badfish: Sublime tribute band,  8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Marielle Kraft; Honeysuckle: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $18 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Red Eye Flight Crew: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Sunday 4/21

Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Tom Petty: Noon, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15, free under 1. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Royal River Chorus: 2 p.m., Islands Community Church, 2141 Harpswell Islands Road, Bailey Island. Free. facebook.com/IslandsCommunityChurchMaine

Amethyst Chamber Ensemble: 3 p.m., Bowdoin Chapel, 14 North Campus Drive, Brunswick. calendar.bowdoin.edu

Iba Mahr; Phil Watkis; Catcha Vibe: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $16 advance, $21 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Robbie Fulks; Patty Larkin: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Monday 4/22

Gustaf: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Tuesday 4/23

Neil Byrne: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $45 advance, $50 at door. maineirish.com

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $28 advance, $32 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Nick Waterhouse; Ben Pirani Trio: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $16 advance, $20 at door. space538.org

Wednesday 4/24

Hildaland: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $26 at door. thehillarts.me

Thursday 4/25

Leslie Odom Jr.: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $35-$150. portlandovations.org

Cheryl Wheeler: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $30 advance, $40 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Happy Folk: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Neon Trees: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Weird Phishes: Radiohead-Phish mashup, 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $11. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 4/26

Jason Anderson: 7 p.m., Nomad Maine, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. $10 advance, pay-what-you-can at door. nomadmaine.com

Dirty Cello: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Heather Maloney; High Tea: 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. $20 advance, $25 at door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Adam Doyle: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30-$45. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Benjamin Tod; Lost Dog Street Band: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

A Band Beyond Description: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 4/19

“Blueberries, Broadway and Brian”: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Registration required online or at 781-4460. oceanviewrc.com

“Shterna and the Lost Voice”: Crankie show with live music, 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. mayostreetarts.org

Friday 4/19 & Saturday 4/20

“Murder at the Pie Auction”: Dinner and theater, 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $28. meetinghousearts.org

Saturday 4/20

“Citizens’ Shame and Hope in the Time of Genocide”: 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door. mayostreetarts.org

“High Society 2”: Burlesque and comedy, 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10-$30. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Through 4/21

“Young Frankenstein”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $25, $20 seniors and ages 12 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

Thursday 4/25

“Poli Pop”: 10 a.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $8. Ages 3-8. portlandovations.org

Thursday 4/25 & Friday 4/26

“Keeping it Inn”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $34 at door. thehillarts.me

Friday 4/26 & Saturday 4/27

“The Wizard of Oz”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Woodfords Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland. $10, $5 children. acompanyofgirls.org

Through 4/27

“Three on a Bench”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 4/28

“The NeverEnding Story”: 11 a.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Through 5/5

“Tumacho”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. April 24, 2 p.m. May 5, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

