Smoking is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the U.S. Studies have shown that banning menthol cigarettes results in a quarter of menthol smokers giving up smoking. That would improve the health of thousands of young Mainers and reduce health care costs and increase longevity.

Although the number of people who smoke cigarettes in the U.S. has fallen to one of the lowest levels in history, the proportion of those who smoke menthols has been increasing, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the numbers of quitters among some demographics, including among older people, have fallen flat.

The only argument against doing it is that retailers will lose money and the state will lose tax revenue. They ignore the reality that the overall result in quality of life and health care costs will be positive.

Douglas Robb

Bath

