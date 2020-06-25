Vote Arford

I urge your support for my good friend Poppy Arford, a candidate for District 49 representative to the Maine Legislature. She has a long and profound commitment to improve the lives of Maine people. Poppy has worked in a number of efforts to support her commitment, including as an active member of the Brunswick Democratic Town Council, serving on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. dinner committee supporting Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, serving on the Brunswick Town Council and serving as a patient representative, leader and advocate in a number of initiatives in Augusta working to establish universal, publicly funded, affordable healthcare coverage.

As our next District 49 representative, Poppy will work with other Democrats, and reach across the aisle, to make sure Maine puts the health and wellbeing of her people first.

John Cotton,

Brunswick

Vote Wilson

This letter is in support of Brunswick resident Kathy Wilson who is running for State House District 49. I have had the good fortune to work with Kathy as a member of the Brunswick Town Council and found her to ask very good questions, look at ramifications of decisions and to seek out long term solutions instead of quick fixes. She was very responsive to questions and inputs and clearly there to do the best possible work for our town. I have no doubt that Kathy will carry those work ethics and standards to the State Legislature and represent us well there as she has done for the people of Brunswick. Be sure to vote in the primary on July 14 either in person or absentee and then in the fall for the regular election.

Support Kathy E. Wilson for State Representative!

Jim Bridge,

Brunswick

