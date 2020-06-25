CASCO – Helen Irene Smith, 89, of Casco passed away at home surrounded by family on June 20, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1931, the daughter of Alfred and Emma Arsenault Barney in Portland. She attended Cathedral and graduated from Deering High School. She was predeceased in 1992 by her son, Alfred Smith; her brother, Richard Barney; her sister, Theresa Forestell and their spouses.She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Gregory, Terri Baird, Jackie Smith, Millie Beane and her husband Eric, and Tina Badalucco and her husband Jerry; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm Street, Bridgton. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for her family go to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

