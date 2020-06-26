When I heard from one guest during this pandemic, his need was clear. He was struggling. The mandated closure of The Gathering Place, a reliable and supportive community with a mission of welcome, had left a tremendous gap. Our guests are among the most vulnerable in our community. Many like him are unanchored without The Gathering Place. Thanks to the generosity of the community and support from our guests and volunteers, TGP reopened June 18th. We are definitely an agency that is here to support and serve the community, and that direct aspect has been missed. It is so wonderful to see our guests again.

After months of planning, last Thursday we turned our closed sign to open. It was a small crowd but a lively one. There was a sense of joy and hope. Several of our guests came by to visit. “We celebrated having a few more guests than volunteers on our first day back,” said Madeleine Msall, TGP Supervisor. “The slow start really helped us work out our logistics and made it clear that we will be able to clean and still have time to connect. Our welcome is here, partially obscured by the masks, but ready to grow in new directions.”

Many guests were curious about our new space, some needed socks, sleeping bags or bus tickets. Several guests needed to use the computers to check on SNAP benefits or housing applications as threatening letters indicating benefit termination have been mailed. As you might expect many of our guests are feeling the effects of loneliness and isolation that this pandemic brings. “Don’t really have anyone that I hear from anyhow. Being alone does make a person awkward and sad,” said a longtime guest of TGP.

Keeping our guests and volunteers safe is our highest priority. We have adopted the physical distancing recommendations of the CDC and removed group seating. The new space configuration is significantly different but we will work hard to ensure the warmth and comfort our guests and volunteers have come to expect. Occupancy will need to be limited, masks will be required and guests’ will be asked to stay inside our space for no longer than one hour per visit. TGP is working to expand its outdoor space as well, to better address the need for socialization and companionship expressed by our guests. Thanks to a generous gift from the Rotary Club of Brunswick, this will be a reality. We are so grateful for this opportunity.

Chances are COVID-19 has introduced new anxieties. As people lose their jobs, some are finding themselves on the streets, despite anti-eviction measures meant to prevent that. “A month ago I was asked to move out of my apartment because I owed back rent. I left voluntarily because I didn’t want to get an eviction. I now have a tent thanks to TGP but it is even harder to find housing,” said Joe, a longtime TGP guest.

”Before, when I needed to wash up, I’d go into the restrooms at local stores, or wash up at the rec center. Now that restaurants are only open for takeout, that option is out of the question. They don’t want us there. They don’t want us around their businesses. There were some days I could go to a friend’s house and shower, but that’s not ok right now because of the virus.” says Leslie, a long time TGP guest. “I am glad you are open but it is hard for me to get into town each day. I can’t pay for the bus and there is not much open for me anymore”.

While the rest of us have the luxury of sheltering in place, many of our guests do not. I am very concerned about the mental and physical health of our guests and the current climate that they’re facing. What we’re good at is building relationships and trust with our guests and now that we are open we can begin to help support their vast needs. The first step is meeting our guests at their points of need with emergency services that can take them to the next step.

We have upgraded technology, thanks to the Senter Fund and the Curtis Memorial Library, to allow greater access to computers to prepare online applications, address landlord issues, job searches, access unemployment benefits, address social security or disability issues, help with Mainecare, stimulus funding, rental assistance, legal assistance and food stamps. Guests will have the opportunity to be with others, access the internet, use bathrooms, TGP phone, phone charging stations, and mail pick up. Emergency supplies will be available upon request and we have dedicated computers for Zoom meetings for volunteers and guests to connect.

We have been so fortunate to receive tremendous community support in order for us to change our configuration to best meet the CDC recommendations. ServePro generously provided a thorough cleaning and sanitation of our building to ensure safety. The Maine Women’s Giving Tree awarded TGP with a grant to help us meet the basic needs of so many of our guests. MidCoast Hospital and the United Way have been incredible partners to help us acquire the necessary PPE equipment to re-open. MSMT, People’s Plus as well as TGP volunteers are graciously sewing masks for our guests. Although TGP had to close its doors temporarily the spirit of our organization is ever present. We are open Monday and Thursday morning from 8:30-11:30 and will continue to expand.

Mary Connolly is the executive director of The Gathering Place. Giving Voice is a weekly collaboration among four local non-profit service agencies to share information and stories about their work in the community.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: