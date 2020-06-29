To celebrate Maine’s 200th anniversary, Kennebunk Land Trust, Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Arundel Conservation Trust have created a Maine Bicen”trail”ial Challenge.

As Maine forges ahead for the next two centuries, the land trusts want to recognize the history of the land and all the places the communities have protected. Here’s how it works: Visit the local land trust’s website and find the link to the Bicen”trail”ial Challenge. Download the map for each trust’s featured property. Visit all three properties by Sept. 22, the autumn equinox.

Kennebunk Land Trust Director Sarah Stanley developed the concept earlier this year and invited the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust and Arundel Conservation Trust to partner together to celebrate the bicentennial.

“We may be three towns, but we are one community,”Stanley said. “The challenge represents a fun collaboration, encourages people to opt outside, and celebrates open space that we’ve protected in our community. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial.”

The organizations, Stanley said, emphasize that it is vital that participants follow Maine CDC’s recommendations and practice social distancing when visiting a preserve. If a person is exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, or recently been exposed to COVID-19, stay home. Stay at least six feet away from others if visiting a preserve.

Participants are also asked that if going on a hike, visitors should share their plans and expected return time with someone. Hikers also need to remember to leave no trace.

The challenge requires participants to take a photo of themselves at each preserve and tag @kennebunk_landtrust, @kportconservation and @arundelconservation on Instagram. Use the hashtag #maine200 and #bicentrailial. For those not Instagram, email photos to the local land trust. Participants who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a Bicentrailial Swag Bag. The winner will be announced Friday Sept. 25.

Arundel announces election hours

The town of Arundel will hold an election 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at the Mildred L. Day School gymnasium. The school is located on Limerick Road.

Registration of new voters, as well as changes of name or address, may be made with the registrar at the town office during regular business hours of Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the polls on Election Day.

Residents may request an absentee ballot or vote in person at the town clerk’s office without any specific reason until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Online absentee ballot request forms are available at: http://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl.

The deadline to make an online or telephone request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter is Thursday, July 9.

For more information, call the town office at 985-4201.

All aboard at Seashore Trolley Museum for the holiday weekend

The Seashore Trolley Museum is ready for the Fourth of July weekend. Founded in 1939, the mostly outdoor site is the oldest historic transportation museum of its kind in the world and curates the largest antique trolley collection. The museum features a three-mile round trip trolley ride on a heritage railway, a 330-item collection of trolleys and buses, and more transit history than you can absorb in one day.

This season, trolleys are operating for the general public on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. t 5 p.m. The trolley ride is a 40-minute adventure through the Maine outdoors. Guests are welcome to take more than one ride if there isn’t a line.

To celebrate America’s birthday this weekend (and the museum’s 81st birthday), D.C. Transit 1304 will be out for public rides on Saturday, July 4. Museum staff and volunteers just finished restoring the car in June, and this is the first day it will be operating for public rides in nearly 10 years.

Trolleys are disinfected before and after each ride, and masks are required on trolley rides and inside the Visitors Center. To view the museum’s complete list of COVID-19 policies and to purchase tickets in advance for this weekend or this summer, visit https://trolleymuseum.org/events/.

