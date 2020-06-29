The Old Orchard Beach United Methodist Church Food Pantry is open and has lots of food to give away to those in need. The food pantry, located at the corner of Fountain Avenue and Washington Avenue in Old Orchard Beach, is open from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday.
