KENNEBUNK

The Brick Store Museum will open its newest exhibition, “Perspectives: 2020,” a Bicentennial Art and History show, on Wednesday, when the museum officially reopens to the public at 117 Main St.

The exhibit features over 50 local artists and museum artifacts, which illustrate the many layers of the surrounding community. As a special twist, most of the modern works in the show are for sale by the artists (though they have to remain in the exhibit until it closes). The Museum will run through December 2020.

A Member’s Preview of the exhibition is planned for Tuesday, offering both in-person and digital options. Members can Zoom in at 5:30 a.m. for a virtual walk-through and tour; while those visiting in person can register for free one hour time slots to visit the Museum at limited capacity. Anyone can join as a member by visiting the website at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Register in advance to reserve your spot via the museum’s website. Looking to visit in person? Limited tickets, first-come, first-serve, will be available to members for 1-hour time slots beginning at 3 p.m. through 8 p.m. that evening. Additional times may be added if needed.

The Museum’s Main Street neighbor, 50 Local (www.localkennebunk.com), will help celebrate the opening. They have created the Brick Store Museum Exhibition Cocktail especially for this event, and diners can order it (or any drink) in advance of the event on their website and pick it up curbside. 50 Local will donate a portion of proceeds from any appetizers that museum supporters order during the evening.

For more details, call 985-4802 or go to brickstoremuseum.org.

BRUNSWICK

People Plus is offering outdoor exercise classes at 35 Union St., outside under the trees in the parking lot. Live Zoom classes also are offered online and there will be Friday haircuts for seniors.

Outside exercise classes include Loosen Up, Tai Chi, Qigong and Chair Yoga and the weekly Outing Club where they hike or bike. All classes occur outdoors and are limited in size. There will be no access to the People Plus building. Classes are for members only and preregistration is required.

Face masks are mandatory and payment will be through a punch card system. Zumba classes are also offered via Zoom.

Haircuts for seniors on Fridays are by a $10 donation to the Center, and are for members only and by appointment only.

