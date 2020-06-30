Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann LaCharite 1935 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann LaCharite of Brunswick passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Bangor, New Year’s Eve 1935 to Sam and Catherine (Golden) Soucie. After completing nursing school in Lewiston, she married Maurice LaCharite the summer of 1959. The couple was very active in the church and were devote Catholics, never missing a mass even while hunting deep in the Northern Maine woods. Jackie began her long nursing career at Parkview Memorial Hospital in Brunswick as an OR nurse and supervisor and was very dedicated to the hospital and the community it served. She was very compassionate, caring and loving to all. Jackie and Mo loved to socialize and were very active members in local clubs such as the Knights of Columbus and Elk’s Club attending many functions and dances throughout the years. They also loved the outdoors and built a cabin in Mt. Vernon on Belgrade Stream spending most weekends there during the summers. Jackie was an amazing cook, providing daily meals to her family and hosting many holiday gatherings over the years and became famous for her potato salad. She is survived by her three children, Michael (partner Christa), John (wife Karen) and Maureen (husband Hutch); three grandchildren, Ben, Parker and Tyler; and one great grandchild Graham. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Maurice, her brother Ed Soucie of Durham and grandson Christopher. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00pm at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing Street, Brunswick. Masks are required for entry. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. John’s Cemetery in Brunswick. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous