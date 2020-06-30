Joseph Thomas “Tom” Robinson 1939 – 2020 BATH – Joseph Thomas “Tom” Robinson, brother and friend, took his final sail into the sunset June 23, 2020. He passed peacefully and on his own terms. Tom spent much of his life on the water sailing and motoring. He loved women, dancing, cooking, his dogs, Bonnie and Dickens, and messing about in boats. He never hesitated to take the rudder and live life the way he wanted. He was a charming, charismatic and brilliant man with the mind of an engineer – a problem solver. Tom graduated from Morse High School in Bath, class of 1958. He was a proud alumnus and met his last great love, Rita Porter at his fiftieth reunion. Tom went on to Maine Maritime Academy graduating in 1961 as a deck engineer. He loved the academy as much as he loved Morse. Tom had too many professional achievements to enumerate, ending his work career as president of Nyacol Nano Technologies. He was a dreamer, a schemer, and a force to be reckoned with. Tom is already missed for his big smile, his energy, and stubbornness. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Albert Robinson and Katherine (Cameron) Robinson; his beloved brother, Peter; and the mother of his son, Diane (Guinaugh) Robinson. He leaves behind son, Bruce; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Robin (Riley), Michael and Brenda (Martin), and sister, Donna (Robinson) D’Allesandro and Joe D’Allesandro, his sister-in-law, Pam (Massimino) Robinson; nieces and nephews who adored him; and his friend, Madonna Cournoyer. All services will be private. Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com. In lieu of flowers a contribution to a humane society of your choice would honor Tom’s memory.

