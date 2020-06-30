SOUTH PORTLAND – Born on November 8, 1970, Suzannah McWilliams led a life that others might have considered quiet and unassuming. A graduate of The Waynflete School, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Curry College in Massachusetts and shortly thereafter returned to Portland to be close to her mother and sister. She devoted over 20 years of her professional life as an award-winning retail clerk for both Filenes and Macy’s department stores. In her spare time, Suzannah was a lifelong student of flautist, Carl Dimow, sat as First Chair flautist with The Maine Pops, took weekly ballroom dance classes and continuously walked the shores of Bug Light, Willard Beach and Kettle Cove. To the people with whom she worked and played, she is remembered as kind, quick to smile, to the point, and ever curious. To the McWilliams family, she embodied courage, gentleness, conviction and a truly remarkable resilience. No matter the challenge, she greeted it fully and with arms wide open. After a three-year battle with cancer, Suzannah died in the loving company of her friends and family on June 21, 2020. Preceded by her beloved mother, Margot Brown McWilliams of Portland, Maine, she is survived by her father, stepmother, three sisters, two brothers and six nieces and nephews.

