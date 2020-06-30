Larry Elwell Sr. 1941 – 2020 WISCASETT-Larry Elwell Sr., 79, passed away on June 18, 2020, at his home. Larry was born on June 8, 1941, a son of Stephen A. Elwell and Louise Cloutier. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and sitting around a camp fire. He was also fond of playing his guitar and mandolin. Larry is survived by his wife, Beverly, son, Larry Jr., daughters, Lorry and Theresa as well as by stepchildren: Melanie, Christine, Mark and Dawn. Larry will be laid to rest in Maquoit with his immediate family present.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous