OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Patricia Beaudoin, 79, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away with her family by her side, on Saturday evening June 20, 2020, at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford.She was born in Portland on March 1, 1941, a daughter of William and Eleanor (Knight) Bailey. She graduated from South Portland High School, class of 1959.Pat was employed as Deputy Town Clerk of Old Orchard Beach for several years during the 1980’s. She was also employed as office manager of St. Margaret’s Church for 7 years and later for Most Holy Trinity for 23 years, retiring in 2009.During retirement Pat volunteered for the community. She helped with the Saco Food Pantry, provided data entry for the Visiting Nurse Services, helped with materials management at SMMC and was a member of Southern Maine Medical Center Auxiliary. She also enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean Islands, Hawaii and Europe. She loved going to the beach, walking the streets of Old Orchard Beach for exercise and her cats. Most of all, she loved her family and the time they spent together. She will be sadly missed. Mrs. Beaudoin was a parishioner of St. Margaret’s Church and a member of the Ladies Sodality. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Beaudoin and by one brother Richard Bailey.Pat is survived by two children, her daughter Michelle Gustin of Old Orchard Beach and her son David Beaudoin and his wife Jacobie Brady Beaudoin of Saco and by four grandchildren, Bailey Gustin, Nicholas Beaudoin, Cameron Beaudoin and Jacob Beaudoin. Visiting Hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, with Covid-19 guidelines. The Mass of Christian Burial will be private due to Covid-19 at St. Margaret’s Church. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Pat’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Saco Food Pantry or Old Orchard Beach Food Pantry.

