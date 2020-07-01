WELLS – On Sunday, June 28, 2020, the world lost a loving, kind, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother “Nannie,” aunt, sister and friend when Deborah A. McGarey, “Debbie”, 66, passed away peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family.Debbie was born Sept. 4, 1953 in Biddeford and spent her childhood growing up in Arundel. She was educated at Mildred L. Day Memorial and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1971.It was in her high school years that she met the love of her life, her husband, John J. McGarey, whom she married on May 20, 1972.As a mother, she was immensely dedicated to her two sons, Jason and Christopher. She was also a fiercely devoted Nannie to Kaitlyn, Destiny, Ryan and Kyle and her great-grandson, Dean. She will also be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews who loved her greatly.Debbie was employed by CoStar, formerly Morningstar when after 37 years, she decided to retire to spend more time with her grandchildren. Nothing made Debbie happier than a day at Mothers Beach or poolside with her grandchildren, they were her world and she, theirs. Never was there any doubt in their hearts how much Nannie loved them. In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Debbie will be greatly missed by her sisters, Linda Rae Pierce, Clarissa Guay and Corinne Van Peursem and her husband, Stephen Levitt.Debbie was pre predeceased by her grandparents who lovingly raised her, Truman P. and Ellen F.”Nellie” Bennett; her mother, Mary Ellen Bennett Card, father, Raymond F. Card; and her brothers, Robert and Douglass Card.The family would like to recognize the caring staff of Beacon Hospice, in particular, Katherine, Wanda, Jennifer and Deb, who guided Debbie’s family through her journey to God.Calling hours will be Thursday, July 2, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A private Mass will be held at a later time. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Debbie’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. http://www.bibbermemorial.com In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to:Animal Welfare SocietyP.O. Box 43West Kennebunk, ME 04094

