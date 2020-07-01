FREEPORT – Lucille Jordan, 90, of Freeport, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at the Hawthorne House nursing home facility.Lucille was born in Portland on Dec. 28, 1929 at the State Street Hospital. She was the daughter of Milton and Mildred (Hale) Dill of Freeport. Lucille grew up in Freeport and graduated from Freeport High School in 1947.Lucille was introduced to Arthur Jordan on a blind date while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy. That initial introduction sparked a growing relationship that led to their marriage on July 1, 1949. Arthur had served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and as a naval reservist was called back to active duty for the Korean War in May of 1951. After being discharged from the Navy in 1952 Arthur and Lucille built their home on the South Freeport Road where they lived out the remainder of their lives.Arthur and Lucille had three sons born between 1955 and 1960. Lucille left the work force and stayed at home to supervise their antics during their childhood years. In 1969 she returned to work for the school lunch program at Freeport High School. She later worked in food services at the Pineland Center in New Gloucester and enjoyably spent her final working years as a clerk at Freeport Pharmacy.Family and friends were very important to Lucille and her generosity to all was well known. In retirement she took a Wilton Cake Decorating Course that resulted in her baking hundreds of elaborately decorated cakes for relatives, neighbors and friends on birthdays and special events for many years. She also enjoyed sewing quilts and happily produced many for her children and grandchildren. Soap opera television was a favorite pastime for Lucille and both family and friends learned not to interrupt her during those certain afternoon hours. WWII and the Korean War left lasting impressions on both Arthur and Lucille that led them to a lifetime of support for veteran’s organizations. Arthur was a lifetime active member of the American Legion and Lucille was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Both donated their time and talent to provide support to veterans and their families for their service to a grateful nation.Lucille enjoyed spending time with friends in the Mizpah Group from the Freeport Congregational Church. During retirement she participated regularly in pool exercise classes at both Bowdoin College and the Casco Bay YMCA that led to many new friendships.Lucille was predeceased by her husband Arthur Jordan in 2011. Lucille is survived by her sons, Stephen Jordan of Freeport, Stewart Jordan (Nancy Jordan) of North Yarmouth and Scott Jordan (Troy Chase) of South Portland; grandchildren, Joshua Jordan of Jackman, Mia Jordan Hoglund (Donald Hoglund) of Summit, N.J., Andrew Jordan (Samantha Jordan) of Falmouth, and Nicole Jordan of North Yarmouth; great-grandchildren, Lars Hoglund, Calvin Jordan and Jamison Jordan.The family would like to express special thanks to the great team at Beacon Hospice and to the nurses, aides and staff at both Freeport Place Assisted Living and Hawthorne House Nursing Care Facility for the wonderful care and friendship provided to Lucille and her family during her final years of life.A private family memorial service will be held at Grove Cemetery in Freeport at a later date. Services are under the care and direction of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous