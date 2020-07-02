Candidate is “on top of the issues’

To the editor,

As we face multiple crisis in Maine and the nation, it remains critical that we find, and promote, the positives in our society. One current offshoot is seeing a large number of people step up to run for public office.

For State Senate District 29 we have three democratic candidates running during the July 14 primaries. There is one candidate that stands head and shoulders above the rest and that is Anne Carney.

Anne is one of the hardest workers I have ever met and has the unique ability to listen to the people, coordinate resources and then develop and activate a plan to address the people’s concerns. Anne Carney has proven successes in furthering quality education, environmental protection, racial and income equality and affordable health insurance – all while safeguarding financial accountability.

She is on top of the issues and acts. With our community having 122 oil tanks, there were no assurances that any company would be held accountable during periods of inactivity and/or vacancy. Across America many communities have been forced to pick up the tab when a company leaves an environmental hazard. In Augusta, Anne not only submitted a bill to ensure proper clean up, but worked with others to pass the law that will require all tanks are properly cleaned and removed after 10 years of inactivity. Anne Carney genuinely cares about the health of our families.

With four children and 15 grandchildren being the main concern of ours, we rest assured knowing that Anne Carney is prepared to continue her decades of hard work, for them. Anne Carney is most prepared to assure that they all have a bright and healthy future. We encourage you to join us in supporting a proven candidate for Senate seat 29, Anne Carney.

Tom and Dee Dee Blake

South Portland

Candidate is ‘tireless worker’

To the editor,

I have never publicly endorsed a candidate for political office, but today I ask you to join me in voting for Sari Greene in the Maine Senate District 29 Democratic primary. Sari is exactly the type of political leader we need in Maine right now. She has a proven record of success of more than 30 years, helping people get the skills they need to advance their careers, creating jobs, and bringing people together. Our state will need expertise such as hers as we begin to move forward from the economic losses of the pandemic.

Sari is also a tireless worker in her community. You will see Sari wherever she thinks she can make a difference. This is particularly true of her ongoing efforts to help feed those in need as she works on behalf of the South Portland Food Cupboard. Sari is smart, caring and compassionate and has proven that she knows how to get things done. That is exactly the kind of person I want working for me in Augusta.

Go to sari2020.com to request your absentee ballot, or go to the polls on July 14 and vote for Sari.

Rabbi Gary Berenson

Cape Elizabeth

Candidate brings ‘extensive experience’

To the editor,

Having served in the Maine House for the past two years with Anne Carney, I am proud to support her as our Democratic nominee for the Maine Senate.

I have come to know Anne as a colleague and a friend, and as someone who shares and practices values I hold dear – a commitment to family, community, justice and to our environment. Anne brings her extensive experience as a labor law attorney and a caring community member to her work every day and has accomplished great things for Maine already, including passing laws to provide health care for all children, employment protections for pregnant women, and air quality protections.

In South Portland, we are all very concerned about the impact of the oil tank emissions on the air we breathe. Anne has shown her leadership and her work ethic to protect our environment by listening to residents and passing a law requiring oil companies to cover the cost of cleanup and remediation when oil tank facilities close down. My family and I are so grateful for her work on this important issue.

Anne is masterful in her knowledge of the law and her ability to build bipartisan coalitions with an unwavering focus on doing what’s right for Maine people. These are the qualities I want in my state senator.

Anne Carney is a skilled, smart, respected legislator. She knows how to get things done in Augusta. Let’s make her our Democratic nominee for the Maine State Senate.

Victoria Morales, state representative, District 33

South Portland

Address food cupboard access now

To the editor,

I can barely contain myself in responding to the recent article about the South Portland Food Cupboard. This is an issue that I have spoken to publicly at city council meetings for more than 18 months, minimum — beginning when the pantry moved to Thaddeus Street. It amazes me that it is only now that the city council has decided to address the concern, as if it were new. It is not new — not at all. I spoke and the concern fell on deaf ears. No one replied, no one answered, no one acknowledged this as critical, no one offered suggestions and no one did anything. No one.

I work primarily with asylum seekers and brought this to the city council’s attention, stating that there was no public transportation to the site. I have raised the issue as chair of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee more than once. I have been met with multiple roadblocks, even though our most marginalized populations are affected —those who need food. This is more bureaucracy at best.

Mayor Lewis stating that Hamlin School “wasn’t the most convenient” is arrogant. It is easy to sit on the dais with your own pantry filled with food and talk about “most convenient.” No location is most convenient. What is most convenient is to have enough money to not need food but that is not the case for everyone. People who need food need a more convenient place that the present location. Hamlin School gym may be smaller but it is better than our present set up; at least it is on a bus line. The idea of a “Band-Aid fix” is just ludicrous. Adding more confusion — keeping track of which week I can get my food at a location on the bus line — just adds more roadblocks, not less. Foolish.

Councilor Carrichio suggests a smaller shuttle. I offered that idea over a year ago. It is not her original thought. I was met with resistance from the director of transportation, saying there was not money and that it should come from the general assistance budget. Why are we even arguing about which department should pay? Let’s just get food to hungry people. Isn’t that the objective?

Councilor Henderson said that “the ease of getting to the food cupboard is part of a larger vision.” Really? How large does it need to be while people are hungry? What is your message? That hungry people can wait until there is time for a “larger vision”? Henderson’s quote, “I think that having our food cupboard be accessible to our citizens is just really critical and the kind of city (where) we are valuing all our citizens — it’s important to have it in a place people can get (to) there easier.” Again, this is not rocket science. It is well recorded that I said this at least 18 months ago, publicly at multiple council meetings. Are people listening or just waiting to raise the issue and act as if it is not a new problem and councilors have new ideas?

No. It is not a new problem and no one has a new idea. Asking for a bus, a shuttle or a move to a new location were raised to this council over 18 months ago, if not longer. I have been to the food pantry to pick up for four families with whom I work. This is challenging, time consuming and cumbersome. The pantry staff has been cooperative but were it not for COVID-19, they would not allow me to pick up. I would be expected to appear with a family member? How does that work? Every week I would need to be taking one person to the pantry so she could get food for her family. This takes about two hours and requires me to be available — and it is only because there is no access to the location. It all makes my head hurt.

Stop taking time to think about something that is simple. We need an accessible location and this council has known this long before COVID-19. Take action and stop talking about it.

Yes, I am furious.

Rosemarie De Angelis

South Portland

Candidate has ‘experience’ to get things done

To the editor,

All of the Democratic candidates for State Senate District 29 have big hearts, sharp minds, and motivation to do good for our communities. But only Anne Carney has the legal and legislative experience to get things done in these challenging times. This is not the time to learn on the job.

Anne has worked tirelessly in recent months assisting her constituents. As a respected member of the Labor and Housing Committee, she’s a go-to person in Greater Portland on issues like expanded unemployment benefits and emergency state loans for individuals.

She’s providing oversight in committee briefings related to unemployment claims processing as well as housing programs such as state-provided rental assistance and emergency housing so Mainers without shelter have a safe place to stay during the pandemic.

As a former business owner, I’ve spoken with Anne about the needs of small businesses and the trauma owners are facing, struggling to stay afloat and worried about their future. She carefully listened, recognizing that without business there’s no hope to regain robust employment. Small business owners have benefited from Anne’s guidance to obtain emergency federal loans and her advocacy to expand aid to small business.

The winner of the July 14 Democratic primary will face a strong Republican challenger in November. There are no primary candidates who can take on the Republican opponent and win other than Anne Carney.

These are extraordinary times that require an extraordinarily prepared Anne Carney to represent us and advocate for all Mainers.

Heidi N. Hansen

Cape Elizabeth

