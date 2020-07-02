SCARBOROUGH—The national nonprofit organization Common Sense, which helps children work with media and technology, has recognized Scarborough’s Wentworth School as a Common Sense School.

The organization said in a prepared release that the school “has demonstrated its commitment to taking a whole-community approach to preparing its students to think critically and use technology responsibly to learn, create and participate, while preparing them for the perils that exist in the online realm, such as plagiarism, loss of privacy, and cyberbullying.”

“We’re honored to be recognized as a Common Sense School,” said Wentworth Principal Kelli Crosby. “By preparing our students to use technology safely and responsibly, we are providing them an opportunity to build lifelong habits to help them succeed in a tech-driven world.”

