The Fourth of July will look a little different this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but businesses are opening and events are happening to promote the spirit of summer. I wish all my readers a safe and happy holiday!

Reformed Paddle Battle

The coronavirus has muddled up a lot of things but many have adapted to carry on. The Lakes Environmental Association’s annual Paddle Battle will be a do-it-yourself event this year. Participants will have the whole month of July to paddle the 2K or 5K course on Highland Lake by themselves and then submit their times to LEA. The registration fee is $15 per person and all proceeds benefit the good work of the LEA. For more information and to register call 647-8580 or email [email protected]

Free golf and tennis lessons

Free golf and tennis lessons for young people will be held this month at the Bridgton Highlands Golf and Tennis Club, 379 Highland Road, sponsored by the nonprofit Western Maine Youth Athlete Support Association. Club pros will lead the morning lessons from July 7-23. Golf registrations will be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, and tennis signups will be at 11 a.m. the same day. Call 647-3491 or email [email protected] for further details.

Museum name change

The Rufus Porter Museum at 121 Main St. will now be known as the Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity in line with its new mission to promote creativity and innovation, as well as honor Rufus Porter’s life and legacy. Executive Director Karla Leandri Rider says the museum’s “long-term vision is to become Bridgton’s cultural hub, inspired by Porter’s

remarkable creativity.” The museum will open on Wednesday, July 8, with new safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The number of visitors at one time will be limited and everyone entering the museum is required to wear a face mask and sanitize their hands. For hours, special events and more information call 647-2828 or go to rufusportermuseum.org.

Rotary assists food pantries

The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club donated 200 health and wellness packets containing a variety of toiletries to Bridgton and Naples food pantries for distribution to their participants last month. Outgoing Club President Carol Madsen says local food pantries have a demand for health and home cleaning products for their clients but the pantries must focus on supplying food. Hygiene and cleaning items are often not available from the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine so the Rotary Club stepped up to help local food pantries. The club hopes to continue its health and wellness program as long as needed. Volunteer drivers and packet assemblers are always welcome. For more information call 200-5084 or email [email protected] To learn more about the Rotary Club visit lakeregionrotary.com.

