I am writing in support of K. Frederick (Fred) Horch), the Green Independent candidate for the office of Representative (49th District, Brunswick) in the State of Maine Legislature.

With his background in the environmental field Fred is uniquely qualified to participate and lead in addressing this and other major concerns — among them the issues of comprehensive and challenging education, a stable and supportive economy as well as equal access to health care in Augusta.

Fred’s willingness and ability to listen, to learn and to lead will assure the voters of District 49 of excellent representation in the State Legislature.

Please join me in voting for K. Frederick Horch.

Christine A. DeTroy,

Brunswick

Please join me in voting for Democrat, Mattie Daughtry for State Senate District 24. This unprecedented time of a global pandemic, intersecting with environmental, social and economic collapse calls for a proven leader who will hit the ground running. Mattie takes seriously the gravity of the ill-prepared public health system and the racial disparities affecting Maine communities of color with the highest rate of Covid-19 nationwide. I have confidance that Mattie will lead the way to systemic reform bringing equality and justice for all Mainers. Mattie has earned endorsements from the outgoing Senator Brownie Carson, Maine Conservation Voters, the Maine Education Association, Emily’s List, Equality Maine, Moms Demand Action, Bowdoin Democrats, Maine Association of Realtors and numerous individuals. Maine’s recovery from the impacts of the pandemic will require the leadership of someone with a working knowledge of small business, education policy, healthcare, while keeping the urgency of the climate crisis top of mind. Mattie Daughtry is the experienced, energetic, forward thinking leader we need now. Please vote early, request an absentee ballot or go to the polls on July 14.

Joanne Rosenthal,

Brunswick

