At the beginning of Melanie Sach’s campaign there was a spirited pre-COVID gathering at Maine Beer, where Melanie stood up and deftly summarized her reasons for running for state representative: E-I-E-I-O – her acronym for Experience, Issues, Education, Integrity and Optimism. Melanie has demonstrated her skills through diverse and vast experience with six years on Town Council, Freeport Community Services executive director, health care work and avid supporter of the arts and environment in the Pownal/Freeport community. As a state rep Melanie will put compassion, dedication and sound fiscal decision-making into her work. It’s time for Melanie!

Betsy Roper

Freeport

