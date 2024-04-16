Kudos to Peggy McGehee for sounding the pesticide alarm (“Pesticide regulation good for dogs, too,” April 1). She is so right. Please let me sound off the butterfly alarm. It has turned into a crisis for them and the bees. The monarch butterfly will soon be extinct. I’m asking all of us to take action to help the poor critters. How? Someplace around your property, or city, raise some milkweed. And like McGehee says, stop with the chemical fertilizer. If we don’t act quickly, there will be no butterflies for poets to dream about.

Billy Kelley

Portland

