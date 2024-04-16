Wed.  4/17  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  Zoom

Wed.  4/17  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom

Thu.  4/18  4 p.m.  Development Corporation  Zoom

Thu.  4/18  6 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  4/22  5 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Tue.  4/23  8 a.m.  Legislative/Nominating  Zoom

Advertisement

Tue.  4/23  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Tue.  4/23  5:30 p.m.  HHS/Public Safety  Zoom

Wed.  4/24  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Wed.  4/24  5 p.m.  Rent Board  Zoom

Wed.  4/24  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Committee  Island Community Center

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles