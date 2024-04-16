Wed. 4/17 4 p.m. Public Art Committee Zoom
Wed. 4/17 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom
Thu. 4/18 4 p.m. Development Corporation Zoom
Thu. 4/18 6 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 4/22 5 p.m. City Council City Hall
Tue. 4/23 8 a.m. Legislative/Nominating Zoom
Tue. 4/23 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Tue. 4/23 5:30 p.m. HHS/Public Safety Zoom
Wed. 4/24 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Wed. 4/24 5 p.m. Rent Board Zoom
Wed. 4/24 6:15 p.m. Peaks Island Committee Island Community Center
