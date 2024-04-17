Hires, promotions, appointments

Khmer Maine, a nonprofit organization serving the Cambodian population in Maine, appointed longtime president and founder Marpheen Chann as its new executive director.

Tatia Gagnon of Gorham was promoted to senior vice president, senior commercial loan workout relationship management at KeyBank’s Specialized Finance group. She joined the bank in 2007 and led a tax-preparation assistance program for low-income residents. Graham Duck was hired as a senior relationship manager for Maine and New Hampshire, working out of the Portland office. He has 20 years of banking experience and previously was a middle market commercial lender at TD Bank.

Robyn Aldo was hired by Keller Williams Realty Maine as assistant team leader.

Recognition

Malone Commercial Brokers received two CoStar Impact awards: Sale of the Year for its work acquiring 95-97 Darling Ave. in South Portland for Fork Food Lab, and Lease of the Year for its work establishing Coastline Direct Primary Care at 144 Route 1 in Scarborough.

Open for business

Evergreen Credit Union will open a new branch location at 617 Route 1 in Scarborough on Saturday, April 20.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: