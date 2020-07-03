Nelma Ann Mason 1949 – 2020 SCARBOROUGH – Nelma Ann Mason, 70, passed away June 21, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her brother and sister-in-law at her side. At the time of her death she was residing in Scarborough. Nelma was born in North Kingston, R.I. on Oct. 10, 1949. She was a graduate of Morse High School, and a graduate of the University of Maine with a B.S., she obtained her B.S.-Nursing from the University of Southern Maine. After being certified as an RN she worked at Mid-Coast Hospital from 1973 to 1984 first as a staff nurse in the ICU/CCU, then as a charge nurse in the OB/GYN unit before finally settling on what would be her primary focus and lifelong passion in the mental health field as the head nurse in the psychiatric unit. After that, Nelma had various jobs in her career all focusing on mental health. She was a member of the Maine Nursing Volunteer Corps, the board of directors for the Brain Injury Association of Maine, board of directors for the Bath-Brunswick Sexual Assault Response where she also served as vice president and volunteer coordinator. She also authored and coauthored publications on mental health services. Nelma spent most of her life in the Portland area which she loved for all of its diversity and cultural attractions, along with the fine food and entertainment venues. She was a dedicated aunt to her nephews and nieces as well as a loving sister to her brothers. Nelma is predeceased by her brother Bob, and has three surviving brothers, Jim of Portland, Rick of Bowdoinham and Bruce of Richmond. Nelma had a passion for animals and showed this by adopting three golden retrievers, one of which was a blind rescue dog. She loved them more than anything and doted them with love affection as though they were her children. Nelma’s wish was that she be cremated with no formal ceremony. A gathering of family and friends will be coordinated later to celebrate her life. To share of memories of Nelma or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com . In lieu of flowers Nelma would have asked that you be kind to animals of all sorts and share your life with as many people and critters as possible.

Guest Book