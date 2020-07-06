Support Sophie Warren

To the editor,

I am writing this letter to support Sophie Warren, who is running as an Independent from Scarborough for the Maine House of Representatives, Coastal District 29.

She will be on the ballot Nov. 3. I will proudly cast my vote for her.

Sophie is an educated, energetic young woman who will work hard for our town in Augusta.

She worked last year for U.S. Sen. Angus King in Washington, D.C. She learned a lot about collaboration and teamwork.

I met Sophie recently and found her a thoughtful, well-spoken candidate. She talked about helping our economy rebound from the coronavirus, about protecting Scarborough’s beautiful natural resources and about working to improve access to health care to all.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, I was impressed to hear Sophie talk about her grandfather, a World War II Navy pilot. She realizes many veterans are in their 70s and 80s and need good health care and property tax relief.

Sophie Warren has my vote for Maine House of Representatives, Coastal District 29. I urge my fellow Scarborough citizens in voting fo this candidate on Nov. 3.

Sam Kelley

Scarborough

Anne For Maine

To the editor,

Our vote goes to Anne Carney in the July 14 primary. Last winter we witnessed Anne working at the heart of legislation putting the needs of Maine people first in health care, schools and the workplace. The bill she sponsored, and is now law, regarding safe closure of tank farms benefits our District 29 directly but also safeguards all of the other places in Maine that have oil storage facilities.

Anne is a focused listener, a thorugh researcher and a careful thinker. Her legal training and long record of public service help her see several sides to the issues. Anne’s experience in the legislature, the committees she sits on and works with and her open problem-solving style will make her a vital part of the 130th Maine Legislature, which will face so many extraordinary challenges when it can safely convene.

Dr. Richard and Louise Sullivan

Cape Elizabeth

School budget needs to consider the entire community

To the editor,

There are at least three very powerful reasons to vote NO on the July 14 school budget referendum:

One: Total taxpayer funding for school operations and capital will increase by $1,249,000 or 2.6% over the current year. In contrast, taxpayers will be paying $194,000 or 1 percent less for municipal operations and capital in Fiscal 2021.

Two: The school budget includes the impact of a 4.8% average salary increase for teachers effective September 1. This is based on the just-signed teachers contract that provides a 15 percent wage increase over three years. How many working or retired Scarborough residents are expecting their incomes to grow at anywhere near those levels?

Three: The school budget includes the use of $700,000 of rainy day funds or fund balance to get down to the 2.6 percent increase. Without that infusion of reserves, the total taxpayer funding of the schools would have increased by 4.1 percent.

The School Board seems to have lost sight of the fact that the schools are part of the larger community. As such, the Board needs to consider the real world impact of tax increases on those who are paying the bills. This is particularly true this year when many Scarborough taxpayers were hit with huge tax increases last year and are now confronting the financial challenges and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

A NO vote on the school budget will remind the School Board that they have an obligation to the larger community as well as the school department.

Steve Hanly

Vote NO on the budget

To the editor,

The Town Council and Board of Education, at a minimum, should provide the taxpayers of Scarborough with no property tax increase this year. Scarborough residents have seen their hours cut, lost their jobs or closed their businesses. This will continue through 2021!

Lodging and restaurant businesses were less than half full over the 4th of July weekend; a weekend when No Vacancies signs are the norm. Result. – Tens of millions of dollars of lost State tax revenue; revenue no longer available to fund Town activities. And a loss to local businesses and local wages.

Look. We are in the midst of a pandemic and a level of economic challenges not seen in our life times. Our leaders can do better. This is not a time to increase taxes. Vote No on Friday, Monday or Tuesday.

Larry Hartwell

Scarborough

Proposed budget is fair

To the editor,

The Town Council has worked hard to approve a bare bones budget in these difficult times. I applaud their effort. Some voices would like to have seen fewer cuts in the school budget (me amongst them) while others have set some sort of “Zero” standard in their messaging.

This budget is both a fair compromise and one that accentuates tax relief for those that really need it. Councilor Catarina advanced a change in the Senior Property Tax Relief program to increase the benefit from $600 to $750. This means that homeowners who are over 65, lived in town for at least 10 years, and make less than $50,000 will see their taxes go down. Nearly 400 Scarborough households participated in this program last year, with an average age of 77 and an average income of $19,000.

In difficult times we need to make sure we protect those most deserving of protection. Thank you Jean Marie for your leadership when it was most needed.

Bill Donovan

Scarborough

