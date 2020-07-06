The following 19 organizations in Maine each received a forgivable loan of between $5 million and $10 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
• Alcom LLC
• Berry Dunn McNeil & Parker Inc.
• Continuum Health Services Inc.
• Darling’s
• Somic America Inc.
• Spectrum Health Care Partners P.A.
• Baker Newman & Noyes P.A. LLC
• Crooker Construction Inc.
• Woodland Pulp LLC
• Androscoggin Home Health Care Services Inc.
• Husson University
• Mount Desert Island Hospital
• New England Life Care Inc.
• Penobscot Community Health Center
• Intermed P.A.
• Diversified Holdings Co.
• Lee Holding Co.
• Saturn Associates Inc.
• V.I.P. Inc.
Source: U.S. Small Business Administration
