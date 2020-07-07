Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced the annual

Frederick W. “Rick” Griffin Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Sarah Catherine Weaver.

The Frederick W. “Rick” Griffin Memorial Scholarship fund began in 2015. One scholarship in the

amount of $2,500 is awarded each year to a graduating college-bound Kennebunk High School

senior.

The scholarship is awarded to a student who is recognized by teachers, school administration and

peers as one who personifies and embodies all that is special about living in the Kennebunks.

They exhibit their passion through academic, athletic, and community involvement while

demonstrating a commitment to making the Kennebunks a better place to live and work.

Weaver graduated Kennebunk High School in June 2020 with high honors and in the Top

10 percent of her class. While at Kennebunk High School, she participated in soccer, cross

country and track and field. Weaver was an active member of Peer Helpers, Girl Talk and Yearbook

Club, as well as volunteering with many other community service projects.

She is the recipient of the Society of Women Engineers award for excellence in Science and Mathematics, KHS Scholar

Athlete Awards, AP Scholar Award, and the Christopher J. Hussey Memorial Scholarship. Sarah

will attend Villanova University this fall with a major in chemical engineering and a minor

in sustainability studies.

“Sarah is yet another accomplished and deserving recipient of this very special scholarship,” said

Chris Lynch, president of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, in a written statement. “I am always so

impressed with the amazing student candidates we meet each year that clearly have an incredible

passion, as did Rick, for life in the Kennebunks. Rick had immense passion for family, friends,

clients and all things Kennebunks, his favorite place in the world.”

Previous winners of the scholarship include Eric Yemma (2015), Olivia Sandford (2016), Emma

Murphy (2017), Leah Bridgham (2018) and Grace Soucy (2019).

According to the Legacy Properties statement, “Griffin left a proud legacy of community involvement, pride in his work and

love of his family. He and Martha, his wife of 43-years, owned and operated the Kennebunkport Inn. Changing careers more than a decade ago to join the real estate profession, he quickly made his mark as the consummate professional. He wore many hats in his efforts to share his unbridled

passion for the Kennebunks.”

Griffin was involved in several organizations including the Kennebunk

Historical Society, The Parsons Way Committee, The Church Vestry at Saint Anne’s Episcopal

Church, Graves Memorial Library, Kennebunk Rotary and the Kennebunk River Club. In addition

to his role as the tree warden for Kennebunkport, he loved his work with the elderly at the Senior

Center.

“Immediate following Rick’s untimely passing, I endowed a $25,000 10-year scholarship program

which has already benefited six terrific high school grads in pursuit of a college education,” Lynch said. “I am looking forward to sharing his story with the Kennebunk High School seniors over the next several years. I am hopeful that the recipients will return after college to continue to have

the same positive impact on the community that earned them the scholarship.”

York County Audubon presents bird photography seminar

Bird photography has never been more popular, and York County Audubon is help to improve results and enjoyment. On Tuesday, July 21, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will present its second online Zoom program, Improving Your Bird Photography, presented by Laurie Pocher.

“Taking photographs of birds is not easy,” York County Audubon wrote in a release. “The subjects are small, fast and shy… they move around a lot, they’re most active early and late in the day, they hang out in trees and shrub and they fly. It can be difficult at times just to get a clear view of one, never mind capture a photo. It can be frustrating, for sure. But it can also be incredibly rewarding when everything comes together and you nail the shot.”

Pocher, a member of our Audubon board, is an amateur nature and wildlife photographer, who has been mildly obsessed” with birds for 25-plus years. In the July program, she’ll offer some tips and suggestions to help overcome some of the challenges in photographing birds. She will discuss camera equipment and settings that can help in different situations, and review composition and editing tips to enhance bird photos and increase the odds of capturing frame-worthy images. Participants don’t need an advanced camera to get great shots. Photo skills can be improved, even for shots taken with a phone.

There’s no charge to participate, but participants are asked to register in advance to watch this program. To register, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org and click on the link. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.

Local residents earn degree from Clark University

The following local residents received a degree from Clark University on Sunday, May 24.

* Hannah Dane Ingham, of Kennebunk, graduated with a master of arts in community development and planning.

* Steven M. Temm, of Kennebunk, graduated with a bachelor of arts in psychology.

* Shayna Jean Davis, of Lyman, graduated with a master of arts in community development and planning.

Local residents named to St. Michael’s dean’s list

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring 2020 semester.

* Evan Schindler, a sophomore business administration major from Arundel and a graduate of Kennebunk High School.

* Nels Faul, a sophomore environmental studies major from Kennebunk and a graduate of Kennebunk High School.

Local student receives Norwich U. diploma

The following local student officially received a degree from Norwich University on Saturday, May 2.

* Andrew M. Zogg of Kennebunk received a bachelor of science Summa Cum Laude in management and accounting.

Local student earns Norwich Univ. dean’s list recognition

The following student has been recognized on the Norwich University dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester:

* Ian Francis Connors, Kennebunk.

Hartley Lord Scholarship awarded

Kennebunk High School senior Emma Pelletier has been awarded the $1,000 Hartley Lord

Scholarship by the Center.

Pelletier was chosen based on her academic achievements, her leadership

and her passion for caring for all around her. She will pursue nursing at St. Anselm College in the fall.

The Center, a nonprofit in Kennebunk, provides programming and outreach to adults 50 and older, and is the

administrator of the Hartley Lord Scholarship. The scholarship is given to a student who will pursue a

career that could impact the well-being and needs of senior members of our society.

Hello, I am working on a fundraiser with Ben’s Fight, Inc. for the Alford family of Kennebunkport, to help them through as their 12yr. old son, Max Alford fights Leukemia, again.

LEGO fundraiser planned

A LEGO build off is planned to help raise funds for Ben’s Fight, Inc. Max Alford, 12, of Kennebunkport, is fighting leukemia and friends and the community are planning The Mighty LEGO Build Off to defray expenses. The event is scheduled for July 18.

Organizers are looking for kids to join the build off and help raise funds. Kids are to build a Star Wars- or Maine-themed LEGO creation at home on July 18. Participants are to seek sponsors for their building efforts and will receive entries into the raffle, according to the number of sponsors. The more sponsors they collect, the more chances to win.

Donations are also welcome from the community and can be made online at www.run4thefight.com/donate/. Select Mighty Lego Build Off from the menu. Cash or checks are also accepted at Ben’s Fight, Inc., PO Box 314, Kennebunkport, ME 04043. Contributors should note, Mighty Max.

For more information, email Nicole at [email protected]

18th Century Dinner offered virtually

The Brick Store Museum continues to deliver its Century Saturdays programming, supported by the Maine Humanities Council, virtually.

Starting in May, the museum has opened portals on its website each month to explore one century of Maine’s history per month. The 16th and 17th centuries can be explored on www.brickstoremuseum.org anytime.

This month, 18th Century Saturday premieres on Saturday, July 18. The night before, on Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m., a special 18th Century Dinner will be served – curbside. Tickets are $35 per person, with funds raised going to developing the museum’s Digital Learning Center.

Even though the museum originally planned this community dinner as an in-person event, most programs have been shifted to virtual for community safety. The 18th Century Dinner will have all participants pick-up a boxed, full course 18th century dinner created by chef Bill Irish of Wells. The dinners can be picked up at the museum the afternoon of July 17. The menu includes field greens with vinaigrette; hearth-baked roast beef; braised summer vegetables; fresh baked loaf of bread; and apple currant cake.

Meals can be taken home to enjoy while listening to a virtual lecture on 18th century cooking by Irish, plus an additional introduction to 18th century Maine history by museum staff. Participants are asked to purchase tickets by July 13 at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

