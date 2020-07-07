TOPSHAM – Beverly P. Brown, 82, of Topsham, passed away on June 28, 2020 peacefully at her home after a brief illness. Beverly was born at Sloan Hospital for Women in New York City on Jan. 3, 1938, to proud parents Floyd and Lois Davis Potter. She was a remarkably dedicated career woman, which began at AB Brown’s in Cincinnatus, NY and ended at Grumman Boats in Marathon, NY. Beverly then began a second chapter with her husband, Paul, building their own boat company, Maritime Skiff, in Duxbury, Mass. She was loved by everyone she met, especially those in the boating industry. Beverly loved boating and retired to Maine to be closer to the water. Beverly is survived by her children Dale Brown of Midland, Mich., Debra (Frank) Wyns of Willet, NY, and Donald Brown of Cincinnatus, NY. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Bruce Potter of Salt Lake City, Utah, and domestic partner and travel companion Charles Gauger of Topsham. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husbands Mahlon Brown and Paul Hureau, and sister Laurie Potter Thomason. A memorial service for Beverly will be held at the First Parish Church, Maine Street, Brunswick, date to be determined due to COVID-19 considerations. For those interested in being kept updated on future plans, please email [email protected], and you will be added to a mailing list and updated once arrangements are able to be finalized.Funeral services are being provided by Brackett Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Beverly may be directed to:Embrace-A-Vet PO Box 516 Topsham, ME 04086 where Beverly was very much involved as Treasurer or: Maine Maritime Museum 243 Washington St. Bath, ME 04530 where she enjoyed volunteering as a docent

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous