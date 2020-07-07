GORHAM – Eleanor A. (Atripaldi) Hannigan, 86, of Gorham passed away after a long illness, Saturday, July 4, 2020.Eleanor was born in Portland on October 27, 1933, the daughter of the late Vincenzo Atripaldi and Mary (Rodonda) Atripaldi. Eleanor grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, Maine and graduated from Portland High School class of 1951. It was then that she met her future husband, Louis J. Hannigan. They immediately fell in love and were married New Year’s Eve 1955.They enjoyed 63 years of marriage, until the untimely death of Louis on February 7, 2019. Being able to travel was a great pleasure for them. For their 25th anniversary, they traveled to Hawaii. In their later years, they were able to fulfill their dream, traveling to visit relatives in Italy and Ireland. Fulfilling another lifelong dream, together they attended the Tournament of Roses Parade in 2006 for their 50th. Together they raised four children. As a family, they enjoyed traveling and many summers in their Portland backyard by the pool. Eleanor will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister.Eleanor had different roles throughout the years; secretary for the Teamsters Union, Office Manager for the South Portland Housing Authority, Administrator for the Portland Police Department, Secretary for St. Josephs Parish Church. In 1981, Louis and Eleanor went out on their own to establish what eventually became Hannigan Associates Tax and Payroll until their retirement. Eleanor was a devout Catholic whose strong faith helped her throughout life. Eleanor always stayed active in church activities through the years.In addition to her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband Louis, their son Thomas, two brothers, Andrew and Louis, and four sisters, Susie, Jenny, Rosie, and Philomena. Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Lindajean and her husband Mark Russo, Debbie and her husband Bill Anctil, her son Michael and his wife Janice, her daughter-in-law, Karen, her five grandchildren, Scott, Jenna, Zachery, Julia and Christopher, her five great-grandchildren, Zachery Jr., Lukas, Kayleigh, Ethan and Emily and by her brother, Johnny. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Hawthorne Unit at Sedgewood as well as Northern Light Hospice for their excellent care for Eleanor.At dawn one wakes to see the night retire.How I wish that there was some wonderful place called The Land of Beginning Again, Where all our mistakes and all our heartaches and all our poor selfish grief could be dropped like a shabby old coat at the door, never to be put on again.Since life is short and death so very near, could we not walk the road God makes so clear?At dawn one wakes to see the night retire. Poem written by Eleanor in November 2011.A time of visitation will be held from 10 – 11 a.m., Friday, July 10, at the A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave in Portland, where a Catholic Service will follow at 11AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Eleanor’s guestbook or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in the memory of Eleanor may be made to: Northern Light Home Care and Hospice50 Foden RoadSouth Portland, ME 04106.

